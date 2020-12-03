BBI Process Has No Legal Framework – DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto now says the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process has no legal framework, just a day after he urged the undertakers of the process to consider his views.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Thursday night, Ruto faulted the BBI task force, saying that it was not meant to amend the Constitution.

“The manner in which this process has been conducted has no legal framework. Fortunately, there are people who are listening and some concerns raised have been taken on board. We are all in this process. At some point it will become clear…We do not have a legal framework that is supporting this process like we had in 2010,” said Ruto.

“BBI task force was not meant to amend the Constitution. It was meant to unite the country,” he added.

According to the DP who remained non-committal in either supporting or opposing the proposed amendments to the Constitution, he has been vocal “so that he wouldn’t be accused of keeping silent in future”.

“This is a constitution-making process. The constitution is about every Kenyan, myself included. If it is being amended, I do not have the luxury to stand aside and do nothing about it. I do not want history to judge me for not stepping out to speak out,” he said.

Speaking during the launch of the document, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that Ruto helped him pick some of the task force members, a fact that he confirmed on Wednesday.

“I participated in the nomination of those who are in the BBI committee…but changing the constitution was not part of their brief. When the exercise was concertized into a Constitution, it was necessary for us to step in and look at the proposals made,” he said.

