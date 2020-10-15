BBI Is Being Managed Like Private Property Not Even Raila Knows Its Content – Kipchumba Murkomen

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of managing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process like a private property despite being a public matter.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator claimed that not more than five people know what is in the final BBI report, not even President Kenyatta’s handshake partner Raila Odinga or taskforce chair and Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

According to Murkomen the two, just like many other leaders will know the report’s content on Saturday when it will be launched.

“I can authoritatively state that there not more than 5 people who know what is in the BBI report.Even Raila&Yusuf Haji don’t know the contents of the final report just like they didn’t know what was in the first report that was launched in Bomas.All are waiting Saturday’s launch, ” said Murkomen.

He added, “So the Cabinet will discuss BBI final report tomorrow and be launched in State House on Saturday? I can’t remember any other process that involves the people of Kenya that has been managed like private property even more than official secrets. Now let the campaigns begin.”

Murkomen’s comments come amid reports that the President is expected to meet Parliament leadership at State House in Nairobi on Saturday.

Sources in the know claim that the meeting will majorly border around the much anticipated BBI report.

The 11-member Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee led by Senator Haji is said to have finalised the report a few months ago.

The committee’s mandate was to oversee the implementation of the BBI report that was launched in November 2019 by structuring recommendations by Kenyans into implementable action plans.

The task force was established following President Kenyatta’s March 9, 2018, handshake with Odinga to operationalize their reconciliation across the country following the aftermath of the disputed 2017 election.

Odinga has in the pat reiterated that BBI will help solve historical injustices including but not limited to elections.

