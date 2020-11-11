BBI Committee Member Matundura Explains Why Signature Is Similar To That Of Another Member

After the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report was launched, hawk-eyed Kenyans noticed similar signatures on the document.

That of James Matundura, a member of the BBI Steering Committee was similar to that of Dr Florence Omosa, another member of the committee.

Denying allegations that his signature was forged, Matundura said he mistakenly appended his signature above his name bordering that of Dr Omosa.

“I was supposed to append my signature on the dotted line below my name, but I ended up putting it above my name, which borders that of Dr Omosa, causing the confusion,” he said, adding that he asked that the error is rectified.

“I, however, asked those involved in preparing the final report to rectify the error, but unfortunately, they forgot.”

Read: How Additional 70 MP Seats Will Be Distributed If BBI Sails Through

Speaking to the Nation, Matundura denied claims that some of the committee members were forced to sign the document.

Last week, Major (Rtd) John Seii disowned the report that was launched two weeks ago saying it was doctored.

According to the military man, the parts about the introduction of a prime minister, an additional 70 MPs were not in the original document.

“I signed it in trust because we had not read it. What would I have done yet we were told that time was running out and we needed to print copies for the launch? It was very awkward for me. Initially, we were supposed to be given time to read it,” he said.

Read Also: Little Chance Of New Ideas In BBI Report, Just Editorial Changes – Raila

A day later, Seii would go back on his claims saying that he was in support of the BBI report.

“The BBI document is good and we fully support it; the only problem is that we were not given a chance to read the final document,” he said.

Those opposing the report want it amended and then passed by consensus.

But according to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “handshake” partner, Raila Odinga, there is a slim chance of adding new ideas into the document.

“There is significantly little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists,” Raila tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu