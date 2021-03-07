BBI Co-chair Dennis Waweru Responds To Allegations Of Rifts Within Secretariat

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce co-chair Dennis Waweru has dismissed claims that the secretariat is divided and the process is about to collapse.

Responding to allegations from a section of politicians from Raila Odinga’s ODM political divide, Waweru termed the allegations as propaganda, saying that the process that is culminating into a Constitutional amendment is still on course.

“I am not aware of any rift within the secretariat. If there are issues, we have an internal mechanism for dealing with them. The BBI train left the stage a long time ago. We are on course and are committed. This is the wrong time to drop the ball,” he said.

Waweru spoke during a fundraiser at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Utawala.

Earlier on, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed claimed that Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho had hijacked and sabotaged the secretariat, threatening that the ODM wing would pull out.

Mohamed co-chairs the secretariat alongside Mr Waweru.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who is a very close ally to Raila Odinga, said that government bureaucrats had taken over the management of the BBI.

According to Orengo, senior government officials were planning the succession of President Uhuru Kenyatta, instead of focusing on the BBI.

Orengo claimed that there are “cabals” in government led by senior civil servants who had hijacked the President and Raila’s pet project, kicking out the BBI Secretariat that was key in the implementation of the initiative, for their selfish interests.

“I assure you that the President knows where he wants to take this country through the political stability achieved,” he said.

The leaders, whom Orengo claimed have been sponsoring violence in recent by-elections, are reportedly pushing for a Senator Gideon Moi Presidency.

“As Uhuru and Raila are talking about BBI, there is a cabal of civil servants inside the government who have already decided who will rule Kenya in 2022. We saw it during Kibaki’s time and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s time. This is a warning shot to these people, they are trying to derail us, and we will expose them, ” said Orengo.

