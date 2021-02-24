BBI Campaigns To Kick Off On Monday – Junet

Efforts to popularise the Constitutional Amendment Bill (BBI) will officially kick off next week, BBI secretariat has said.

Speaking at Daraja House, co-chair Junet Mohammed said committees will be formed to spearhead the nationwide campaigns that will be led by “handshake” partners President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“We shall start the campaigns on March 1 and we shall have 10 committees that will spearhead the exercise across the country,” Junet said.

The secretariat also urged the courts to fast-track anti-BBI cases so as not to affect the referendum that is slated for June.

His co-chair Dennis Waweru said the overwhelming manner in which the Bill was endorsed will in the county assemblies is exactly what will happen when it is subjected to a plebiscite.

Read: Next Stop Parliament: Over 24 County Assemblies Vote To Pass BBI Bill

“This landslide victory (39 county assemblies passing BBI) is an indication of the popularity of BBI and is an indicator of the support the BBI Bill will enjoy at the referendum,” Waweru said.

So far the Bill has been approved by at least 40 county assemblies as the Deputy President William Ruto faction continues to seek for a consensus.

DP Ruto and his Tangatanga allies have over the recent past maintained that BBI is not a priority at the moment, with the second in command claiming that those pushing the Bill “are out of touch with the reality on the ground”.

Whereas the DP didn’t publicly direct his troops to shoot down the Bill, his allies claimed they had the numbers to stop the BBI reggae.

The Bill is now headed to both Houses of Parliament.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu