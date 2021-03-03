BBI Bill To Be Simultaneously Introduced In Senate, National Assembly On Thursday

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has directed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill be introduced in the house for its first reading on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

This resolution, according to the speaker was arrived at after a meeting was held earlier today by the Senate Business Committee.

Lusaka further directed the House’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee to hold a joint meeting with the National Assembly and conduct public participation.

This means that the bill will be introduced to the Senate, National Assembly simultaneously.

“I direct that the clerk of the House ensure there are sufficient copies of the Bill in the form that was presented to the county assemblies by the IEBC,” Lusaka said.

Last week, over 24 counties approved and passed the BBI bill paving way for the next step which is parliament.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, if the Bill is supported by a majority of the members of Parliament it shall be subjected to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held sometime in June, according to proponents of the BBI.

Despite criticism from Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga allies President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga continue to rally support for the BBI arguing that its proposals will help deal with historical injustices.

Ruto and his allies are particularly opposed to proposals to expand the Executive and introduce the Office of the Prime Minister a move they say is aimed at creating positions for “selfish” leaders.

BBI also proposes an amendment of the Constitution to introduce additional 70 MP seats in what its drafters say is meant to address issues touching on gender, People living with disabilities and under-representation in heavily populated counties.

The proposal will see the National Assembly have a total of 360 MPs up from the current 290.

In the Senate, Kenyans will vote for 94 Senators if the Bill is passed.

The House will be composed of one man and one woman elected in each of the 47 counties.

