BBC’s Larry Madowo Back On TV After One Year Study Break

BBC’s Larry Madowo has finally made his return to television after taking a one year break to further his studies.

Taking to Instagram, Madowo stated that he was back to reporting as a correspondent adding that he is now focused on covering pivotal moments in America amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A year after I took a career break, I’m back to reporting. I’m doing a new thing as a US Correspondent covering this pivotal moment in America for BBC. My first story, from inside a COVID-19 ICU, airs today across the BBC,” he wrote.

Last year, Madowo who is the BBC business editor for Africa announced that he would be away for a while as he was going back to school.

He joined the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Economics at the Columbia Journalism School.

“Hard to believe that I’ve got just 3 weeks left with the BBC before taking a break to be a full-time student again at Columbia. New York City, I’ll see you soon but for now, Nairobi, be nice to me,” he wrote on Twitter a year ago.

He has since graduated virtually, going by the pictures he posted on his social media.

In a different account of events in February this year, he was rushed to hospital in what he termed as a “medical emergency”.

The news threw social media into a frenzy with some alluding that he had contracted the deadly COVID-19.

Madowo, however, refuted speculations by his followers and hoped for a speedy recovery.

“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for Coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live,” read the tweet.

