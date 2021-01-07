BBC Invites Kenya, Nigeria and S. Africa to First Ever International Podcast Competition

The BBC has announced its first ever international podcast competition for residents in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The winner with the most original, interesting and creative podcast will get the support of BBC’s production team and launch it to become a BBC World Service Podcast.

Interested applicants will be required to fill an online application form and give a summary of their original podcast idea by uploading a 2 minute audio describing what makes it distinctive. Competitors must be residents of the three countries and must be adults above 18 years of age.

The competition opened on January 5 and will run until January 22, 2021.

Read: Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri Wins The 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

The BBC World is a premiere in the production of podcasts with award-winning podcasts under its belt. These include: 13 Minutes to the Moon, a podcast about the Apollo space missions; The Comb, a new podcast targeting young listeners in Africa with a different story each week from the continent.

The BBC’s most successful podcast to date is its Global News Podcast, which had 167 million downloads as of 2019. Other Podcasts worth mentioning include Kalki Presents: My Indian Life, which targets young listeners in India. It is produced in collaboration with Bollywood actor, Kalki Koechlin. Goodbye to All This, 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, The Hurricane Tapes and The Bomb are also popular.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu