BBC Exposé on Child Theft in Kenya Nominated for Emmy Award

Early this year, a shocking documentary on a child theft syndicate in Kenya ran on BBC. The exposé dubbed ‘The Baby Stealers‘ by BBC’s Africa Eye revealed how vulnerable women are being preyed on in Nairobi for financial benefits.

The BBC Africa Eye documentary has now been nominated for an Emmy Award under the News and Current Affairs category.

“As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and unrest every place, access to reliable news is more crucial than ever.” said Bruce Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Read: Mama Lucy Hospital CEO, 2 Others Arrested In Connection With Child-trafficking Syndicate

It is the first time a Kenyan-based story is being nominated for the international awards. The other countries featured in News items under the same category include UK, Brazil, Qatar, Russia and The Netherlands.

“We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the global health crisis and many other obstacles thrown at them.” Paisner added.

The investigation, which exposed how babies are stolen in Kenya to feed a thriving black market, showed evidence of children being snatched from homeless mothers and before they were sold for profits.

Read: BBC Forced To Retract Offensive Covid-19 Headline After Criticism From African Readers

The BBC team uncovered illegal child trafficking in street clinics and babies being stolen to order at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The investigative piece revealed that the going-rate to steal a child from a woman is roughly Ksh50,000 for a girl or Ksh80,000 for a boy in the capital Nairobi.

The winners of the Emmy Awards will be honoured through a virtual ceremony by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 28.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...