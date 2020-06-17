Unmatched Bayern Munich Bag 8th Straight Bundesliga Title, 30th Overall

Bayern Munich celebrated in a near-empty stadium after securing an outstanding eighth successive title.

Robert Lewandowski chested down Jerome Boateng’s chipped pass to net the winner against Werder Bremen – and seal the league with two games to spare.

Bayern’s 11th straight Bundesliga win put them 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left.

Bayern finished the match with 10 men after Alphonso Davies was sent off for two yellow-card offences.

Poland striker Lewandowski has scored 31 league goals this season, a tally that equals the single-season scoring record by a foreign player in the league. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now at Arsenal, scored 31 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17.

Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine of past 10 appearances for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine of his past 10 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Bayern were far from their best against a Werder Bremen side fighting for survival at the other end of the table.

With the game goalless, Bremen’s Maximilian Eggestein went close from distance before Lewandowski’s quality winner after Kingsley Coman had earlier headed narrowly wide.

Coman again went close before teenager Davies was sent off with 11 minutes remaining, while Werder Bremen had a late appeal for a penalty for handball turned down.

Bayern celebrate in unusual circumstances

Seven points clear of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund with three games to go before kick-off, Bayern needed one win from their remaining three games to wrap up another title.

Hansi Flick’s side did just that – but they got over the line in unusual circumstances.

When Bayern won the title on the final day of last season, they did so after an emphatic 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in front of 75,000 fans at the Allianz Arena.

On Tuesday, there were no supporters present inside Werder Bremen’s 42,000-capacity Weserstadion as they wrapped up the title in pouring rain.

The full-time whistle was greeted with shouts of delight from Bayern’s players which echoed around the empty stadium, but it was a far cry from previous title celebrations before the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is sensational the kind of football we have played in the past few months,” said Flick, a four-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern as a player.

“You could feel the passion, the joy for the game and the team spirit.”

From a humiliating 5-1 defeat to champions

With matches at home to Freiburg and away to Wolfsburg still to come, Bayern’s latest domestic triumph looks relatively straightforward but it required a managerial change to kick-start their season after a poor opening.

After an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on 2 November, Bayern were fourth in the table, four points behind early-season leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

That result spelt the end of Niko Kovac’s 16-month reign, Flick appointed interim boss before signing a new contract until 2023 in April.

And Bayern have flourished under the 55-year-old former Germany assistant.

This result means they have taken 58 points from a possible 66, yet their season is far from over.

While Bayern have progressed to the final of the German Cup, where they will meet Bayer Leverkusen on 4 July in Berlin, the five-time champions of Europe are still in the Champions League and are well placed to reach the quarter-finals after establishing a 3-0 lead over Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

“We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal,” added Flick.

“But we also have the cup in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games are something you cannot plan for and we still need to survive the Chelsea game.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu