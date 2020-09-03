Battle With COVID-19 Led to Sh4 Million Hospital Bill – Dadaab MP

Mohamed Dahir Duale, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dadaab has narrated his 42 day battle with COVID-19 that almost left him dead.

The MP came forward just a day after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria revealed to have been battling COVID-19 for 27 days at the Karen Hospital.

Appearing during a session on Tuesday for the National Assembly Health Committee, Dahir narrated to have spent 35 days in isolation while 8 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Read: Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital For 27 Days After Contracting COVID-19 (Photos)

For instance, the MP debunked the myths surrounding COVID-19 reiterating that the virus is real and everyone should be protected and initiate the relevant, measures to combat its spread.

“I want to admit that I suffered from Corona, I spent 42 days in hospital of which 8 were in ICU. I thank God for our employer the Parliamentary Service Commission for they paid my bill which amounted to almost Sh.4 million. I wonder how other Kenyans are managing,” Dahir said.

Yesterday, Moses Kuria made public his battle with the deadly virus while applauding medics for putting their lives on the line to cater to patients.

Read Also: 526 Healthcare Workers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus – CAS Rashid Aman

Taking to Facebook, Kuria disclosed that the deadly virus is real and urged netizens to stay safe and not lower their guard on heeding the directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19,” he wrote.

He added, “I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu