Battle of the Governors, Mwangi Wa Iria Dares Sonko To Demolish His Houses

The water war between Nairobi county and Murang’a county has taken a new twist after Mwangi wa Iria dared Mike Sonko to demolish his houses in Nairobi.
The Nairobi governor had earlier indicated that his Murang’a counterpart had constructed his houses on a road reserve and if he continued to threaten the Nairobi county government the said houses will be demolished.
Mwangi wa Iria said that he will not relent and will still speak up for the rights of the people of the Mt. Kenya region. He said that the Ndakaini dam does not benefit them and had asked Nairobi county to pay Sh.2 billion annually for water supplied.
The Nairobi county government has however been refused to pay the said amount saying that they are in possession of the tittle deed to the Ndakaini Dam.
