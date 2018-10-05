Battle of the Governors, Mwangi Wa Iria Dares Sonko To Demolish His Houses

The water war between Nairobi county and Murang’a county has taken a new twist after Mwangi wa Iria dared Mike Sonko to demolish his houses in Nairobi.

The Nairobi governor had earlier indicated that his Murang’a counterpart had constructed his houses on a road reserve and if he continued to threaten the Nairobi county government the said houses will be demolished.

Mwangi wa Iria said that he will not relent and will still speak up for the rights of the people of the Mt. Kenya region. He said that the Ndakaini dam does not benefit them and had asked Nairobi county to pay Sh.2 billion annually for water supplied.

“It is ridiculous for the Nairobi governor to assume that I can be cowed from speaking for the rights of Mt Kenya residents by threats that I have a building in Nairobi which he claims he can demolish. He should have done it yesterday,” said Wa Iria.

He challenged Mike Sonko to rehabilitate Nairobi River which he said had now become a flowing sewerage as Michuki had attempted to.

Wa Iria said that it was insulting to the people of Murang’a for Sonko to state that the people from murang’a living in Nairobi benefited from the water.

The Nairobi county government has however been refused to pay the said amount saying that they are in possession of the tittle deed to the Ndakaini Dam.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com