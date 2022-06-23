Bathroom Break Costs Thika Businessman Sh5.7 Million

Police are probing an incident where a Thika Businessman lost Sh5.7 million after attending to a short call in a public toilet.

According to Nation, the businessman, Mathew Githinji reportedly lost Sh5.7 million after parking his car and attending to a call of nature in a public toilet in Thika.

Apparently, Mr Githinji withdrew the aforementioned funds from three banks earlier in the day and had stashed the money inside his car. It was when he parked the car to go for a short call that he came back only to find the vehicle broken into, all the money gone.

Police are currently probing the incident with a report already filed at Thika Police Station.

In a different account of events last week, detectives were in pursuit of a woman who drove off with her lover’s car and Sh700,000 after a night out in Naivasha.

Read: Detectives Trailing Woman Who Drove Off With Lover’s Car, Sh700,000 After A Night Out

The lovebirds arrived from Narok on Saturday and were enjoying a blissful time and merrymaking in Naivasha before things took a wrong turn and the lady fled with the car which had Sh700,000 stashed inside.

The victim had reaped big after selling some farm produce and opted to celebrate. The woman in question is in her mid-40s with speculations that the man might have been drugged prior to the gateway.

Investigations are still ongoing regarding the same with the relevant authorities yet to unmask the woman’s identity.

