Bata Denies Closing Shop, Insists It is Still in Business

Bata Shoe Kenya has denied online reports that it is closing its doors.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its managing director, Benson Okumu, the company insisted that it is here to stay.

But the family-run business said that it was only starting what it implied would be a yearly sabbatical during supposedly slow times.

“Dear esteemed customer and business partner, we are in business! We are on a normal annual maintenance shutdown, normally provided for during the off-peak season,” stated Mr Okumu.

“Bata Shoe Kenya PLC, based in Limuru, has been operating since 1939. It is the leading footwear company in Kenya with a widespread network of over 150 stores and a Bata world-class factory. We are a heritage business, strategic in operations for robust commercial output, thus seasonal breaks in production are within scope.”

Furthermore, Mr Okumu noted that despite the temporary closure, all Bata stores across the country would remain to be open to customers and provide uninterrupted service.

Bata Kenya has been in business since 1939 and has at 150 stores across the country.

