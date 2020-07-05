Bata Accused Of Employing Indian Nationals Without Legal Kenyan Work Permits, Mistreating Kenyan Employees

Bata shoe company is on the spot for employing Indian nationals without legal Kenyan work permits in place of Kenyans for roles that can be easily done by locals.

According to a letter written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations seen by this writer, insiders say that the Indian employees have been mistreating Kenyans, after coming in as trainers.

“There are foreign workers from Asia (copies of documents attached) brought in to take up positions legally meant and suited for Kenyans at the pretext of training the Kenyans to take over. They have never trained these Kenyans and are way less competent than respective Kenyans. These Asians have overstayed the legal time line for which they would be legally allowed for such duties notwithstanding,” reads the letter in part.

Read: Another Consignment Of Stolen Bata Shoes Worth Ksh9.8 Million Recovered At Comffy Hotel In Keroka

Among those accused of being in the country illegally is the chief engineer Mr Ghosh Samarjit whose permit to be in the country expired on February 18, 2017. He has however been in the country working for the shoe company.

Another senior ranking official is Goel Mayank, the finance director who has been in the country for a while now.

According to the letter, the Indians have further isolated and formed a sinister syndicate that has been planning and overseeing mistreatment, retrenchment and firing of Kenyans in various

departments in the expectation of replacing them with Asians.

“Several employees have been retrenched (forced to resign) and more have been notified for an early retirement,” adds the letter.

The letter alleges that several Kenyans are targeted for firing in the near future, with the aim of handing their positions to Indians.

“We therefore appeal for your intervention in the matter, to save the few Kenyans earmarked to lose their jobs, to be replaced by persons of Asian nationalities,” concludes the letter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu