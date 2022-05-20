Here are the “Basmati” Babes Samuel Mugota Used to Allegedly Drug Men in Clubs

Samuel Mugota was fatally shot on Monday afternoon on Mirema Drive off Thika Road by a man detectives believe was a person well known to him.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the deceased millionaire was allegedly killed by Dennis Karani Gachoki. A manhunt has been launched.

On Friday, detectives unmasked the women behind the “mchele” business. The deceased apparently used beautiful women to spike drinks of rich men in clubs mostly located along Thika Road.

Meet the ‘Basmati’ Babes In the final part of an expose on how slain thug Samuel Mugo Muvota, built his business empire consisting of real estate properties from proceeds of crime, detectives have unmasked some of the faces behind the dangerous ‘Pishori’ administrators. pic.twitter.com/Vzs6XpaVnO — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 20, 2022

The women targeted middle aged to older men they suspected to have fat bank accounts.

“Going by the brands of the drinks one has ordered to how one is dressed, they can easily pick out a Mubaba with a good bank balance, from a crowd of revelers,” said Kinoti.

Kinoti stated that most of the women who have in the past been arrested were released after Mugota approached the victims and refunded their monies.

Most victims did not take legal action as a large number were married or are respectable members of the society.

“With Muvota gone after the bitter fallout with his second in command who is currently at large, the Pishori empire has been left without a leader,” added Kinoti.

Now, DCI says, the women have retreated to their rural homes as investigations into their business kick-off.

“Most of the women have left the city in droves to their rural areas, from where they are monitoring how things unfold. They better get used to life in the village because it will not be business as usual in the city,” he said.

“Bar owners are equally advised to be on the lookout for suspicious women, out to spike drinks in entertainment spots and report to authorities immediately.”

