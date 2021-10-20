Bars Should Close By 7PM – Police

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that bars should close by 7pm, despite President Uhuru Kenyatta vacating the 10pm to 4am curfew during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Wang’uru stadium, Kirinyaga County.

In a statement posted on Twitter, NPS said that all other measures that were not altered by the President will remain in place.

“Following the vacation of the COVID associated curfew by H.E the President during MASHUJAA Day speech, existing measures on closure of bars by 7.00pm remain in place for now. Enforcement of violation of this measure to continue,” read the statement.

The head of state while addressing Kenyans stated that the country is not yet out of the woods while advising netizens to come out in large numbers and get vaccinated.

His decision, the President said, was necessitated by a drop in Covid-19 infections recorded across different parts of the country.

Religious places will also be operational with two-thirds of their congregants allowed in.

Kenya has recorded 117 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,004 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 252,308.

