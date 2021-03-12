Bars, Restaurants To Close By 9PM -President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all bars and restaurants in the country will be closed by 9PM effective midnight, March 13, 2021.

Addressing the nation from State House the head of state reiterated that guidelines, as issued by the Ministry of Health, need to be heeded to prevent a further spread of the virus that is currently at a 30 percent positivity rate.

He further banned all public gatherings for 30 days effective midnight.

“Cognisant that the propagation of coronavirus within our borders has been fueled by political gatherings and large social gatherings, I hereby direct that all forms of political gatherings be and hereby prohibited for a period of thirty days effective midnight on this March 12, 2021,” Uhuru said.

Earlier, a group of Kirinyaga bar owners had appealed to the President to lift restrictions on pub operating hours.

They wanted the Head of State to reduce the curfew hours citing tough economic times that have plunged them into debts.

“We are appealing to him because we know the President is scheduled to address the nation today (Friday) on the issues regarding the country’s COVID-19 status,” the group’s spokesperson said.

Uhuru, in his address, has indicated that to beat the virus, the liability lies on every individual. Thus, he urged Kenyans to take personal responsibility, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance.

