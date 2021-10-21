Bars, Restaurants to Close at 11 pm – CS Kagwe

Bars and restaurants will now close at 11 pm, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

This was after President Uhuru Kenyatta vacated the nationwide dawn till dusk curfew that began in March 2020.

“With the removal of the curfew, we are reverting to closing bars and restaurants at 11pm or the time allowed by licensing authorities,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS did, however, note that the hand washing and social distancing protocols would still be in play.

On Wednesday evening, however, the police said the Covid-19 protocols not altered by the head of state would remain in place.

“Following the vacation of the COVID associated curfew by H.E the President during MASHUJAA Day speech, existing measures on closure of bars by 7.00pm remain in place for now. Enforcement of violation of this measure to continue,” said the police via social media.

Bars and nightclubs have been operating from 5pm to 9pm daily in strict compliance with Covid-19 containment measures.

While addressing the nation during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations, the head of state said the decision to lift the curfew was informed by a significant drop in the infection rate.

President Kenyatta also stated that the country is not yet out of the woods and advised citizens to come out in large numbers and get vaccinated.

