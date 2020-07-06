Bars To Remain Closed For Another 30 Days – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday declined to reopen bars.

In his public address, the head of state said that bars will be restricted to take away services only.

They will remain closed for another 30 days.

Uhuru also banned public gatherings, political or otherwise, for a further 30 days.

Bars have remained closed for three months now so as to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

In June, Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association said that they had incurred loses of up to Sh1 billion in the last three months.

Their chairman, Simon Mwangi said that the situation was dire as bar owners feared being pushed out of business.

Bar owners have been forced to lay off employees as they cannot pay salaries. Some may have their businesses auctioned by banks.

“The situation is of grave concern and we are urging the government to reopen bars whose owners have been reduced to paupers.

“Unless the government listens to our cry, the continuous closure of bars will kill the beer industry, which contributes enormously to the growth of the economy,” he said. Bar owners have decried discrimination by the government as restaurants and eateries have been allowed to operate, though under strict guidelines. Restaurants operate between 5 am and 7.30 pm.

