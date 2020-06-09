Bars Open For Business Against Gov’t Directive Threatened With Permanent Withrawal Of Licences

Entertainment joints that are open for business and serving alcoholic drinks to revellers will have their licenses withdrawn permanently, the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) said.

The committee led by health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a tweet shared a video of a Kenyans have a good time at an undisclosed location.

The revellers as seen in the clip are violating social distancing rules and are without face masks.

“We have noted various facilities opening for business & selling alcohol to clients & We want to caution the owners that anyone who defies the directive, will have their license permanently withdrawn. Mulika,” the tweet read.

We have noted various facilities opening for business & selling alcohol to clients & We want to caution the owners that anyone who defies the directive, will have their license permanently withdrawn. Mulika.@InteriorKE @NPSOfficial_KE @Karanjakibicho @MOH_Kenya @StateHouseKenya pic.twitter.com/xbZjzHLq3q — NationalERKe (@NationalERKe) June 9, 2020

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban on opening bars for 30 days.

Earlier that week, health CAS Rashid Aman warned entertainment joints against “flirting with danger”.

“I am sure that you have seen some video clips on social media showing people crowding in such places throwing all caution to the wind. This is flirting with danger. It creates the perfect environment for infections. We must not allow ourselves to quickly recede to the old way of doing things ,” he said on Wednesday.

The NERC had put on notice 1824 Lounge owner for allowing customers into the establishment on Madaraka Day.

Social diatancing rules were flouted in an area that has in recent days recorded high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“No one should be surprised why we have cases rising in Langata.Our young people have decided not to follow the Government guidelines. And obviously a greedy Kenyan who does not care whether people contract the disease or not.”

The government has so far opened eateries which are allowed to serve customers with alcoholic drinks as long as they have ordered for food.

Customers are expected to seat 1.5 metres away from each other and observe hygiene measures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu