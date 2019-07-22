in SPORTS

Barry Otieno Appointed Acting FKF CEO To Replace Robert Muthomi

Barry Otieno has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in an acting capacity.

Nick Mwendwa, the FKF president, made the announcement on Monday morning at Kandanda House, Kasarani.

Barry, who remains the head of communication at the organization, steps in for Robert Muthomi, who stepped aside recently following allegations of unethical practice.

Acting FKF CEO Barry Otieno. [Courtesy]
Muthomi is being accused of illegally aiding Sofapaka forward John Avire to move to undisclosed club in Egypt and is up for investigations.

In order to allow for the probe without any undue interference, Muthomi announced on Sunday that he was stepping aside.

He maintained his innocence and exuded confidence that he will be cleared in the end.

