Photos: Barnsley’s Clarke Oduor Arrives For Harambee Stars Duty

Clarke Sydney Omondi Oduor has arrived in the country ahead of Kenya’s Harambee Stars friendly against Zambia at Nyayo Stadium Friday.

The 21-year-old, who plays for English Championship side Barnsley FC as a left full back, jetted into the country Wednesday night.

Clerke is eligible to feature for England, but has opted to play for Kenya, his father’s nation, and is expected to earn his first international cap against the Chipolopolo.

The player gives coach Francis Kimanzi more options as he can also play as an attacking midfielder, his natural position.

Kenya are preparing for the 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Comoros in November and will use the tie against Zambia to gauge themselves.

[Courtesy]The Southern African country will arrive against the backdrop of a 1-0 win against Malawi in their first friendly on Wednesday.

Kenya will be without skipper Victor Wanyama of Canada’s Impact Montreal and striker Michael Olunga of Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

