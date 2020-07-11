Baringo Women Rep Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Husband Succumbed To Virus

Baringo Women Representative Gladwel Cheruiyot and her two children have tested negative for Covid-19. This was revealed by Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba who was urging the public to mingle and freely mourn with the family.

Cheruiyot lost her husband, Isaac Cherogony after he succumbed to Covid-19.

“I am Cheruiyot’s closest friend. Our samples were taken at the same time to the Kenya Medical Research Institute and results proved us, with all our family members, negative” Wa Muchomba said.

She was speaking during the late Cherogony’s burial, at his Kapkiamo home, Baringo North subcounty on Friday. She appealed to the public not to stigmatize the bereaved as “it is time they need your love and closeness most to mourn together over the loss of their beloved member”.

Also in attendance at the burial were Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Nominated Senator from Isiolo Abshiro Halake, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, William Kamket (Tiaty) and Baringo Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony.

Cherogony succumbed after he developed breathing complications while undergoing treatment at Eldoret Hospital on July 4th.

Samples collected later revealed that he had died of Covid-19.

Cherogony is among three Covid-19 victims who have succumbed in Baringo with the other being buried last month in Eldama Ravine subcounty.

