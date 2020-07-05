Baringo Woman Rep Gladwell Tungo’s Husband Succumbs To Covid-19 In Eldoret

Baringo County Woman Representative Gladwell Tungo is in mourning following the death of her husband Isaac Cherogony.

The family indicated that Cherogony succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Eldoret.

Cherogony is said to have died on Saturday evening at the facility where he was rushed after developing breathing complications.

The lawmaker has since also been tested for the novel coronavirus and is expected to receive her results this week.

Reports indicate that the home of the deceased has been cordoned off as contact tracing continues.

The latest comes at a time the country continues to report a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday alone, Kenya confirmed 389 cases and 5 deaths.

In a statement on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases, which now bring the total number of infections in the country to 7,577, were confirmed after testing of 4,829.

The CS raised an alarm warning that at the current rate of infection the disease could overrun the country’s healthcare facilities.

“From the statistics, it is indicative that we have lost too many lives already. We cannot afford to lose any more. We, must, therefore, as a nation, renew our commitment to observing the containment measures, without which, this disease could very easily overrun our healthcare facilities,” said Kagwe.

