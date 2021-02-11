Baringo Becomes First County Assembly To Reject BBI Bill

Baringo has become the first County Assembly to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2020, after a chaotic session.

Reports indicate the House voted overwhelmingly against the Bill with 30 MCAs voting no and only five voting yes.

Five ward representatives did not participate in the Thursday exercise.

Chaos erupted immediately the counting process was completed, forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters into the assembly.

This forced MCAs and members of the press who were covering the proceedings to scamper for safety.

Earlier, the session took a 30-minute break after Jubilee and KANU MCAs clashed.

KANU MCAs, who are the minority in the House, accused their Jubilee counterparts of a plot to reject the Bill before the requisite public participation.

The assembly rejected the Bill just a day after a meeting with Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju who rallied them to pass it.

In a leaked video, one of the MCAs, who attended the meeting, lashed out at Tuju over wrangles in the ruling party.

“When did you sit and discuss the party position? Did you call the Deputy President or the Deputy Secretary-General? Your message is similar to the one which Senator Gideon Moi sent to us on WhatsApp, which seems as though you are taking instructions from an external source,” the angry MCA said.

BBI is the brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

So far, three counties have passed the Bill. They are Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay.

The Bill must be passed by at least 24 assemblies before it can be tabled at the National Assembly.

