Barcelona v PSG Highlights Champions League Round of 16 Draw

UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw is out with Barcelona versus Paris Saint Germain highlighting the match ups.

The first legs will take place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16, 17 March.

Seeded teams will play away for the first leg before being at home for the return matches.

Full Draw

The full #ucldraw for the last 16:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Man City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona v PSG

Atalanta v Real Madrid

