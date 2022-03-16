Barcelona Stadium Renamed Spotify Camp Nou In Ksh35 Billion Deal

Barcelona’s stadium will be renamed as the Spotify Camp Nou after the La Liga club agreed on a multi-year partnership with audio streaming service Spotify.

The agreement, subject to ratification of the club’s Extraordinary Delegate Members Assembly, will begin in July.

The Swedish company’s name will also appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts and training kits.

Barcelona said the stadium’s rights deal would “continue over the ambitious redevelopment of the Camp Nou site”.

The club added the team shirt deal would begin in the 2022-23 season and last “for the next four seasons”.

It will be the first time that the title of Barcelona’s stadium has included the name of a sponsor.

According to Catalan radio station Rac1, the agreement with Spotify is worth Kshs 35 billion.

Barcelona described the deal as a “first of its kind” for the club and said the partnership would seek to bring “the worlds of music and football together”.

Last year, Spotify founder Daniel Ek made a bid to buy Premier League side Arsenal, which was supported by former Gunners legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

