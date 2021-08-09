Barcelona Lose Sergio Aguero After Messi Exit

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be out for 10 weeks because of a right calf injury, say the La Liga club.

In a statement, Barca say tests on the Argentine forward have confirmed a tendon injury.

The setback came days after the club lost iconic Lionel Messi after failing to agree a new contract.

Aguero, 33, joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a two-year contract in June.

Read: End Of An Era As Messi Leaves Barcelona

He spent 10 years at City, during which time he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games.

Aguero won the Copa America this year with Argentina, alongside compatriot and team-mate Lionel Messi, who has confirmed his departure from Barca.

Speaking at the time of his move to Spain, Aguero said: “We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world.

“I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu