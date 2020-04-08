COVID-19: Barbershop, Salon Operators Ordered To Wear Face Masks While Attending To Clients

The government has directed all barbershop and salon operators to wear face masks while attending to their clients as part of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi issued the directive on Wednesday when she announced seven new cases of COVID-19 bringing the tally to 179.

Dr Mwangangi said the government will soon issue further instructions on how the attendants will restrict clients as they go on with their operations to avoid overcrowding in their places of work.

This comes days after the government directed all Kenyans to buy face masks while in the public.

“Public Service Vehicle operators and boda bodas shall be required to ensure that all their passengers and everybody they carry have masks on to help avert further spread of this disease, ” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

Read: MP Mohamed Ali Claims Fake Reports About “17 MPs” A Distraction To Siphon COVID-19 Funds

Kagwe said the government is in the process of producing cheap masks which will be available in the market for everyone.

“Every Kenyan is expected to have a mask as these will be available for sale to everyone at affordable prices.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Mwangangi said most of the new cases are from the quarantine centres adding that the mandatory move had saved millions of Kenyans from exposure to COVID-19.

Read Also: Gov’t To Bury Bodies Of COVID-19 Victims If Not Picked From Mortuary Within 24 Hours After Death

“Most of our positive cases are from quarantine. We have a set down criteria to ensure that we can know which centres are following rules,” she said.

The CAS also told reporters that two more people have recovered from the novel COVID-19. This brings the total number of Kenyans who have recovered from the disease to nine.

Private testing centres, she said, will be required to share the results with the ministry of health for monitoring purposes.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu