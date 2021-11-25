Barack Obama’s Aunt Mama Hawa Dies

Mama Hawa Obama, an aunt to former United States President Barack Obama has passed on.

The sister to Barack’s father, Barack Obama Snr, died on Wednesday night.

The deceased’s son Razick Amuna confirmed the news saying Hawa died aged 80.

She died shortly before 1am at her home in Kokal village, Oyugis, Homa Bay County. She had been ailing after suffering a stroke more than two years ago.

Mama Hawa died five days after being discharged from Rachuonyo District Hospital where she had been admitted for about nine days.

The family said she will be interred on Thursday afternoon in line with Muslim rites.

Mama Hawa’s death comes eight months after that of Barack’s grandmother, Mama Sarah Onyango Obama.

Amuna said his mother died poor.

Apparently, she had tried to reach her famous nephew (Barack) for financial support in vain.

“She has really suffered. My mother could not reach her nephew, the former US President, because she was illiterate. It’s just painful that we are related but there has been no support to the family. She has suffered a lot,” said Amuna, a casual laborer.

He added: “The name Obama is famous and it has caused us a lot of misery because people always imagine we have money and are doing well which is not the case.”

Mama Sarah had, in a past interview, told Mama Hawa to seek Barack on her own. This was after Mama Hawa said she wanted Barack to build her a house.

“I know her and I am the one who brought her up. I urge her to work hard and get resources for her livelihood. She can consult her brother’s son to get the aid she requires,” said Mama Sarah.

