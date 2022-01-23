Bank of Uganda Governor Dies in Nairobi

Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, the Governor of the Bank of Uganda, is dead.

Mutebile breathed his last on Sunday morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment, Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego confirmed.

The governor, who passed on at the age of 72, was flown to Kenya on December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes.

Kahawa Tungu understands that he had been in and out of hospital in recent years for the same complications.

The seasoned professional economist has served as Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Uganda since 2001.

He had just started a new term of office following his re-appointment in 2021.

The deceased served as secretary to the treasury from 1992 to 2001 when he was appointed governor.

