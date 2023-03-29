Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Dies Following Motorcycle Accident

Banisa Member of Parliament Kullow Maalim Hassan is dead.

The lawmaker died on Tuesday at a city hospital following a motorcycle hit-and-run along Mombasa Road.

The deceased’s relative, Mr Mohamud Haji, said the MP was involved in an accident on Saturday evening at Capital Centre.

He was rushed to Reliance Hospital in South C and later to Aga Khan where he succumbed to the injuries.

Many of his colleagues praised him as a diligent and hardworking lawmaker.

Adan Keynan, a member of parliament for Eldas, described the deceased as a loyal public servant who carried out his duties honorably.

“It is with great sorrow and profound sadness that I learn of the unfortunate demise of my friend and colleague, Banisa MP, Hon. Kullow Maalim Hassan, who passed away at Agha Khan Hospital,” said Keynan.

“I share my deepest condolences with the family, friends and people of Banisa following this unfortunate loss and pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them sabr and comfort during this lowest moment. May Allah grant his soul Jannatul Firdaws. Amiin Amiin.”

Hassan was in the 2022 polls elected on a UDM ticket.

He was first elected into parliament in 2017, and was serving his second term.

