Bandits Lurking in Laikipia Amid Clean-up Exercise- Natembeya

Residents of Laikipia County can now breathe a sigh of relief after Peace was restored in the area, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has said.

In a press briefing, Natembeya said the ongoing cleanup had shaken up criminals who had invaded the Laikipia Nature conservancy.

“Government has restored peace and security outside Laikipia Nature Conservancy, normalcy has resumed and all displaced families who had camped at Ol-Moran town have gone back to their homes,” Natembeya said.

He however said the area was still infested with bandits, noting that four security officers had been killed in what is considered to be retaliatory attacks.

“Clean-up at the conservancy is ongoing, the bandits are being forced out and the attacks on the security forces are the last kicks of a dying donkey because they are not happy that their haven is being taken over,” he said.

Natembeya said the bandits had barricaded a road and attacked the GSU officers when they alighted from their armored vehicle to clear the road.

The ambush left two GSU officers dead and an Inspector of Police attached to the unit injured.

The commissioner said the government was now on a restoration mission and was constructing houses for 29 families that had been displaced when bandits torched their houses.

Natembeya said peace had also been restored in other areas including Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

“What is being experienced in Laikipia started in Baringo areas of Kapedo, Arabal and Mukutani which are all quiet now,” he said.

