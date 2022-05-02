Banditry Attack in Turkana Leaves Four Passengers Nursing Serious Injuries

Four passengers are nursing serious injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in was hijacked by bandits in Turkana.

The attack happened in Lodwar where a vehicle that was traveling to Kitale was intercepted by 8 armed men and opened fire through the windshield.

The driver of the matatu was shot in the chest with three other passengers who were also sustained gunshot injuries on their heads and legs.

A witness who survived the attack further recounted that the gunmen went ahead and robbed of passengers their valuables before fleeing.

Currently, the injured passengers are receiving treatment at Kapenguria County Hospital with detectives trying to unmask the identity of the bandits involved.

