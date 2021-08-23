in SPORTS

Bandari Unveil Partnership With Austrian Club SC Mibag Retz

Bandari FC, SC Mibag Retz
Bandari FC Partners with SC Mibag Retz. [Courtesy]

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC have unveiled a working partnership with Austrian club SC Mibag Retz.

In a statement, Bandari said the arrangement is aimed at “raising standards of football in the Coast Region.”

“We intend to work together in scouting and developing talented players, between the ages of 14 and 18, in the region. The project will kick off in the next three weeks.”

Present at the meetings were our Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor, Deputy Coach Daniel Lenjo, and Abdillahi Ahmed, a local Football enthusiast who owns a football academy.

Retz were represented by Franz Weber and Bernadette Weber, who are also in charge of the Nyota Ing’arayo School.

