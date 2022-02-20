Bandari FC Dismisses Rwandan Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC have dismissed head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo following a spate of dismissal results.

He was appointed to the position in January last year.

“It is true the coach has been fired. He had been given a number of games to turn things around but unfortunately, the bad run persisted and the management has been forced to cut ties with him.

“His assistant Anthony Kimani will take charge of the team until an appointment is made,” a source from the Dockers’ camp told Mozzart Sport.

In eighteen outings in the top-flight the Mombasa-based side has only managed six wins, eight draws and four losses.

They lie ninth on the log with twenty six points – eleven points off leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Bandari next face Gor Mahia at home after the league resumes from a two-week break.

