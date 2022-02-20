in SPORTS

Bandari FC Dismisses Rwandan Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo

Bandari FC

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC have dismissed head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo following a spate of dismissal results.

He was appointed to the position in January last year.

“It is true the coach has been fired. He had been given a number of games to turn things around but unfortunately, the bad run persisted and the management has been forced to cut ties with him.

Read Also: Alarm as KPA Staff Receive Sh17 Million in Allowances To Cheer Bandari FC

“His assistant Anthony Kimani will take charge of the team until an appointment is made,” a source from the Dockers’ camp told Mozzart Sport.

In eighteen outings in the top-flight the Mombasa-based side has only managed six wins, eight draws and four losses.

Read Also: Rwandan Andre Cassa Mbungo Appointed Bandari FC Coach

They lie ninth on the log with twenty six points – eleven points off leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Bandari next face Gor Mahia at home after the league resumes from a two-week break.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bandari FC

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stella Nafuala

Details of Heartbreaking Last Phone Call Househelp Made Home Before Death in Saudi Arabia