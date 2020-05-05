Banda Homes Says Story on Citizen TV Was Malicious, Shares Photos of Finished Homes

Banda Homes has disputed a story that aired on Citizen TV alleging that home buyers had been duped, terming the reports as malicious.

In a statement, the home construction company says that they had intended to hand over finished homes to phase 1 home owners, when agitated phase 2 buyers came with Citizen TV crew.

The company says that the agitated buyers did not want the estate occupied before all houses were complete.

“This meeting was meant to allow clients confirm their satisfaction with works in their particular units. We were, however, ambushed by agitated clients from phase 2 who came with a media crew from Citizen TV. Their main course of agitation was the fact that they do not want anyone to occupy the units until the whole estate is complete. As much as we had phase 1 clients in support , we could not hold the meeting as we felt it was the wrong time. We,however, did an interview with the TV crew in our office to clarify on the various issues raised,” said Banda Homes founder Andrew Kamau.

The company blames Citizen TV for showing the unfinished homes, and avoiding to show the finished ones that are ready for occupation.

“What you didn’t see on TV is that all these projects are in 2 phases and in each of them, there are phases that are ready for occupation.These stories are malicious and meant to ruin the name of Banda Homes,” the management told Kahawa Tungu.

Banda Homes insists that no one has lost money and that everybody can at least see their unit. However, the management said that most phase 2 clients have been unable to complete their payments, and some have even admitted that they cannot continue due to hard economic times.

“Most clients have not finished their payments and yet off plan depends in client payments for building. Many of those in phase 2 have not finished their payments, with most of them admitting that they are unable to continue due to the hard economic times,” added the company.

The company says it has completed over six projects and handed them over to the owners, hence there is no need for panic among home buyers.

Among them include Oakpark estate which has 77 units and was completed in March 2019, Riverview estate phase one with 30 units completed and handed over in 2018 and Ridges phase one with 30 units completed and handed over in October 2018.

Below are photos of Oak Park estate:

Others include Ridges phase two with 40 units completed and handed over in November 2019, Rosepark with 40 units completed in August 2019 and Pinewood phase one which is supposed to be handed over in May 2020

The company has blamed the rising cost of living and doing business to the delays, and estimates that the cost of buying such homes could go higher in the near future.

“Some estates like Maple Ridge which were sold forKsh3.99 million are now going for Ksh6 million and expected to rise to Ksh8 million upon full completion.Lets give credit where it is due, Banda Homes has been the pillar of off-plan development.Those behind this narrative only intend to tarnish the name of Banda Homes for their own selfish gains,” concluded the company.

