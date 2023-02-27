Bamburi Police Hunt for Two Armed Thugs Caught on Camera Robbing M-Pesa Shop (Video)

Bamburi police are searching for two suspects caught on camera robbing an M-Pesa shop on Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the duo entering the store on February 26 at 1409h, brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

In the video, one of the thugs enters the store and poses as a potential customer, and asks the cashier if he can withdraw money.

“Which number should I use?” one of the thugs asks the M-Pesa agent.

The second intruder, who is carrying a backpack, enters the store and hides behind the first robber, who is acting as a customer.

He pulls out an AK-47 rifle and points it at the agent, who is now hidden from view by his accomplice.

The thug who was feigning a cash withdrawal moves over to the counter and orders the store employee to give him every penny.

“We do not have a problem with you if you cooperate,” one of the thugs shouts at the victim.

The gun brandishing thug then threatens to shoot the agent should she raise an alarm.

“Where is the rest of the money?” they ask after the agent handed over a measly Sh5,000.

They compel her to lie on the ground after looting the store. They then flee the scene of incident.

“We will leave you here with Kamau to guard you as we rob the next shop,” they tell the victim.

