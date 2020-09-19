Bale Arrives In London Ahead Of Tottenham Return

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Friday as he neared a return to the club.

Wales international Bale, 31, is expected to rejoin Spurs on loan.

He flew into Luton Airport before travelling to the training ground in Enfield, north London.

Bale originally joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 before moving to the Spanish giants for a then world record £85m in 2013.

He has gone on to score more than 100 goals for Real and won four Champions Leagues.

“Until I’m told Bale is a Tottenham player, I still think and feel and respect the fact he’s a Real Madrid player,” said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

It is also anticipated Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon will complete his transfer to Tottenham on Friday. The 23-year-old Spain international played last season on loan at Sevilla, winning the Europa League.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Wales Sport on Wednesday that talks over a move were “slowly progressing”.

Barnett said: “Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in the last seven years. We are still negotiating. We shall see how it goes.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refused to speculate on the discussions, saying: “He is a Real Madrid player and I don’t comment on players from other clubs. I have to respect that. It’s better not to speak.

“I tried to sign him for Real Madrid, which was not possible to do during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club. It’s not a secret, even Gareth knows that.”

In July 2019, Real cancelled a deal for Bale to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning, and he played 20 times for the Spanish champions last season.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at home by Everton in their first game of the new Premier League campaign on Sunday.

