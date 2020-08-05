Tourism CS Balala Says Hotels Are Free To Sell Alcohol To Clients In Their Rooms

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said that hotels are allowed to sell alcohol to their guests but in their rooms.

While issuing a clarification on the ban of alcohol sale announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 27, the CS, however, maintained that hotels are not allowed to serve alcohol to clients sitting in a public space.

Balala said this in a letter dated August 4 and directed to Mike Macharia, the CEO Kenya Association of Hotek Keepers & Caterers, who had sought a clarification on the alcohol ban.

“The President’s announcement on the issue of the sale of alcohol was clear that alcohol should not to be sold to the public in hotels/restaurants to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, after consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, serving of alcohol can only be served in private and in their rooms and not in the public domain,” the letter reads.

President Kenyatta had banned the sale of alcohol in eateries and restaurants for 30 days as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a state of the nation address from State House, Nairobi, the head of state stated that socialising in areas serving alcohol had become one of the greatest risk factors in the country as far as the fight against Covid-19 is concerned.

The President further reviewed closing hours for eateries to 7pm from 8pm.

He further closed bars indefinitely.

