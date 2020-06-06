Baite TV News Anchor Accused Of Neglecting Family After Marrying Meru Woman Rep

Baite TV news anchor Murega Baicu has been accused of his neglecting his family after marrying Meru Women Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

These details were made public by the news anchor’s daughter Jane Baicu who indicated that she was facing major challenges in her education as her mother is unable to cater for the college fees yet the father is nowhere to be seen.

According to the Standard, the daughter says they were abandoned in 2015 and currently lives with her mother and two other siblings near Tigania Catholic parish.

“I have applied for my college and university and my dream is to pursue a KMTC diploma. I might get admitted but I am not sure that my mother will be able to pay for the course,” the daughter is quoted.

Read: I Was Not Fully Appreciated At K24, Betty Kyalo Says Of Her Unexpected Exit

Responding to the allegations, the news anchor stated that he would not comment on a matter that was still in court.

According to him, his first wife had resorted to taking the issue on child support to court thus should be resolved there.

“I cannot respond on an issue already in court,” he said.

In the same account of events, family members fault the news anchor and his new wife for having initiated projects in the region while neglecting his children thus called upon him to bring charity at home before taking to the streets.

“Charity begins at home and we also want to benefit from those Okolea projects that rescue the destitute because much as we are flesh and blood, we are far worse off than some of the cases the program assists,” urged a family member.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu