Bahrain National Arrested at JKIA With Sh110 Million in Dollars

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested a Bahrain National who was found carrying Sh110 million in Dollars at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the authorities, Khalid Jameel Saeed was inbound on an Egyptian flight headed to Manama when he was intercepted.

This was following a tip-off from the Financial Report Centre (FRC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs and Border Control staff.

Apparently, Mr Saeed had attempted to deposit the currency in the bank but failed. Questioned on the same, he responded that he had completed a job in Nairobi and was thus paid in cash.

After questioning, Saeed has been freed although his money is still held by the relevant authorities who are investigating the matter.

