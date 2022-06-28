Bahati, Sifuna in Twitter Spat Over Mathare Parliamentary Seat

Singer Kevin Kioko aka Bahati is taking the fight to ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna over the Mathare Parliamentary seat.

On Monday, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance settled for ODM’s Anthony Oluoch, locking out Bahati who is a member of the Jubilee Party.

Speaking during a joint Jubilee and ODM delegates meeting, the ODM senatorial candidate said the incumbent was the favourite to win the parliamentary seat.

“Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that its an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” he said.

Read: I’m Still In Mathare MP Race – Bahati Says As He Accuses Sifuna, Shebesh Of Sabotage

But according to the “Mtoto wa mama” crooner, polls conducted by the coalition party showed that he was the people’s choice.

In a presser on Monday afternoon, Bahati claimed that Sifuna and CAS Rachel Shebesh had been bribed by his opponent.

“You have already been given three million by my losing opponent to lie that I have stepped down and “you” will offer me a job in the Azimio government. You want to give me a job as who? Stay away from Mathare politics and focus on your bid or you will lose again like in 2017,”

Later that evening, Sifuna shared a video clip in which a Jubilee delegate confirmed that indeed the party had resolved to back out of the Mathare MP race.

Read Also: Blow To Singer Bahati As Azimio Settles For Anthony Oluoch As Mathare MP Candidate

Hitting out at Bahati, Sifuna said he will be collecting an apology from his wife, Diana.

“Ahsante sana wana @JubileePartyK Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personaly (sic),” tweeted Sifuna.

Ahsante sana wana @JubileePartyK Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personaly.#Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/RCQuVw8dfA — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) June 27, 2022

The singer who was promised a State job for sacrificing his ambitions quickly responded to the lawyer demanding that he refrains from mentioning his wife.

He also asked Sifuna to respect women in general.

“F*** YOU MR SIFUNA. KEEP YOUR MOUTH AWAY FROM MENTIONING MY WIFE IN YOUR CHEAP POLITICS!!! HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR WOMEN,” wrote Bahati.

F*CK YOU MR SIFUNA. KEEP YOUR MOUTH AWAY FROM MENTIONING MY WIFE IN YOUR CHEAP POLITICS!!! HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR WOMEN. https://t.co/SKp5fP3EvX — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) June 27, 2022

Bahati has insisted that he will be on the ballot come August 9.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will gazette the names of those who will be on the ballot on June 30.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...