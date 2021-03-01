in NEWS

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Loses Son After Developing Respiratory Illness

Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani (COURTESY)

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri is in mourning after losing his son, Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani.

Reports indicate that the son had developed a severe respiratory illness and had been in the hospital for months before he passed on.

In a poster shared on Twitter, the deceased son is said to have fallen ill late last year and has been in hospital since. The family also seeks help to offset hospital bills that have accrued to Sh6 million.

“He was admitted with a severe case of Pneumonia resulting in him developing and being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). A condition where the lungs have experienced injury,” the poster read in part.

Read: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Surrenders Rifle To DCI

“It is a sad morning to the family of my colleague Hon Onesmas Kimani Ngunjiri MP Bahati following the demise of his son Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani aka AK 47. AK was such a young man full of life and a man of the people,” Molo MP Kuria Kimani wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kimani Ngunjiri

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Safaricom Foundation Donates Infrastructure to Schools in Turkana

Schools in Turkana Receive Infrastructure Worth Over Sh21 Million from Safaricom Foundation
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa in Trans Nzoa County [Photo/Courtesy]

Matiang’i Orders Arrest Of Men Responsible For Teenage Pregnancies in Trans Nzoia as Cases Soar