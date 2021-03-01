Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Loses Son After Developing Respiratory Illness

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri is in mourning after losing his son, Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani.

Reports indicate that the son had developed a severe respiratory illness and had been in the hospital for months before he passed on.

In a poster shared on Twitter, the deceased son is said to have fallen ill late last year and has been in hospital since. The family also seeks help to offset hospital bills that have accrued to Sh6 million.

“He was admitted with a severe case of Pneumonia resulting in him developing and being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). A condition where the lungs have experienced injury,” the poster read in part.

“It is a sad morning to the family of my colleague Hon Onesmas Kimani Ngunjiri MP Bahati following the demise of his son Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani aka AK 47. AK was such a young man full of life and a man of the people,” Molo MP Kuria Kimani wrote.

