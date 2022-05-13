in POLITICS

Bahati Finally Named Jubilee MP Candidate for Mathare After Melt Down

Musician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ has been named the Jubilee Party MP candidate for Mathare.

In a press conference attended by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders, it was announced that Bahati will fly the party ticket come the August 9, elections.

This comes just a few weeks after he had a meltdown after he was asked to step down in favor of an ODM candidate following Azimio-One Kenya coalition zoning.

Speaking to members of the press, a teary Bahati claimed that he had been asked to support an ODM candidate under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition arrangement.

Without mentioning names, the artiste said he was told that Mathare was an ODM stronghold.

The 28-year-old urged Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta and his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga, who doubles up as Azimio presidential candidate, to give the youth a chance to lead.

“I respect you President [Uhuru Kenyatta] and I respect Honourable Raila Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance,” he said.

“I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted.” He added.

