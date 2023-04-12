Bahati Ditches Jubilee for President Ruto’s UDA

Singer Kevin Kioko aka Bahati is no longer a member of the former ruling party, Jubilee.

On Wednesday, the “Wanani” hitmaker ditched retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party for the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement, UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala welcomed other artistes including Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy, KRG the Don and Diana Marua, among others.

“This morning, I had the rare opportunity of welcoming to the Party new members led by Former Mathare Constituency, Jubilee aspirant, Kevin Kioko, alias Bahati Kenya, Imenti South Constituency aspirant, Mc Jesse, Ruffton, KRG and other notable artistes from the Kenyan entertainment industry,” said Malala.

“UDA has its doors open to Kenyan youths from all walks of life, and pledges to walk it’s talk on matters youth empowerment in the country.”

The former Kakamega senator said the artistes will in conjunction with the party roll out a nationwide song composition fête for the “UDA Anthem”.

The winner, he said, will be rewarded handsomely.

“On the same vein, it was agreed that the party, in conjunction with the artistes roll out a nationwide song composition fête for the UDA ANTHEM where the winner is slated to walk to the bank smiling,” he added.

the artistes roll out a nationwide song composition fête for the UDA ANTHEM where the winner is slated to walk to the bank smiling. #KaziNiKazi pic.twitter.com/gENcnTOp7z — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) April 12, 2023

Bahati unsuccessfully vied for the Mathare North Parliamentary seat while MC Jessy lost his South Imenti bid.

