Nairobi Metropolitan Boss Badi Stops Construction On Alleged Grabbed Public Land

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi has stopped construction along Parklands Avenue by a developer accused of having grabbed public land.

According to Star, Badi arrived at the site accompanied with the area MCA Jayendra Malde, Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi and police officers forcing the workers who were at the scene to flee.

The developer is said to have been building high rise apartments for residential purposes. Badi indicated that the grabbed land will be used to construct a public hospital to benefit the residents.

Earlier in April, Lobby groups had staged protests when the apartments were being constructed on a public land.

This move comes just after the State declared war on grabbed public lands, stating that they would be repossessed.

A fortnight ago, the government announced that 800 homes located in the Ngong Forest will be demolished in a move to fence off the 3,700 acres of forest cover.

The lavish homes, mostly in Racecourse and Lang’ata, sit on illegally acquired land, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko said.

The affected estates include but not limited to Lang’ata Gardens, Langa’ta View Gardens, Forest Edge, Kenya Medical Association Estate, St Mary’s Hospital, Royal Park, and Sunvalley I and II.

“I’m hereby declaring the immediate commencement of the recovery process of the land in the Ngong Road Forest that has over the years been illegally acquired,” said the CS.

The CS also noted that his ministry has orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta to revoke titles of “all areas of this forest other than the areas that were validly degazetted and lawfully excised for public purposes”.

“All the other parcels of this forest, whether the people on them have title deeds or not, whether they have built houses and apartments or business structures on them or not, will have their titles revoked.”

