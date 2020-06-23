NMS Boss Badi Picks Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ikenye To Head Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Board

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Abdalla Badi has reconstituted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company board.

In a gazette notice, the NMS boss appointed Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye to chair the board for a period of three years.

Ikenye takes over from ODM leader Raila Odinga’s sister Beryl Okumu who has been appointed as the chairperson of the Governing Council of Kenya Water Institute.

This further raises concerns over the militarisation of the city by the national government. President Uhuru Kenyatta has over the recent past been accused of militarising civilian agencies after he picked Badi to head NMS.

Other persons appointed to serve following the reorganisation include the Principal Secretary responsible for Water in the National government, Principal Secretary responsible for Housing in the National government, Principal Secretary responsible for Finance in the national government and NMS Deputy Director-General.

The team will also include Athi Water Works Development Agency, Florence Njau (chairperson Nairobi Branch, Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers), Nicholas Nesbitt – Chairperson, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Wakaguyu wa Kibiru (Independent Member), Petronilla Asiyo Ogut (Independent Member) and the Chief Executive Officer, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (Ex-officio).

Read: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Bows To Pressure, Allocates NMS Sh3.5 Billion

The new changes, according to the notice, took effect on June 17.

Badi said the changes were effected following the transfer of key functions from Nairobi County to the National Government.

The four key functions Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko surrendered in March this year to the national government are county health services, transport, planning and development and public works and utilities.

Read Also: NMS Gets Ksh26 Billion For Its Operations From National Government

The national government has set aside Ksh18 billion to be used on the renewal of water infrastructure and sewers extension in the city.

The targeted areas include Waithaka, Kasarani, Embakasi, Kangemi, Kawangare and Riruta.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu