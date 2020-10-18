Bad Weather, High Altitude To Blame For Narok Chopper Crash – Pilot Speaks

The pilot of the ill-fated chopper carrying Narok Governor Samuel Tunai that crash-landed shortly after takeoff on Saturday says he suspects bad weather and high altitude as possible causes of the mishap.

The Saturday crash left the governor and three others with minor injuries after the chopper crash-landed in a vast wheatfield as they left Enkipejus village in Narok North Sub-county, where they had attended the burial of Mzee Tompo ole Sasai, father of county Finance executive Julius Sasai.

While the cause of the crash could not be immediately established reports pointed at a mechanical problem.

But speaking to The Standard, the pilot identified as Marc Goss seemed to dismiss the mechanical problem claims despite a video that surfaced online on Saturday evening showing moments before the crash depicting a clear sky and normal wind currents blowing through the vast Narok’s wheatfields.

Gross said he was fine and the rest of the occupants who were rushed to hospital for a check-up after the crash are also doing well.

“I am ok and there is nothing to worry about. The other occupants are okay too,” said Goss.

In the video footage that surfaced online, the pilot can be seen making several attempts to take off without success.

The aircraft, registration Number 5Y-MEP, took off finally but crash-landed shortly on a wheat field near Olenkipejus village in Narok County. Its tail section was cut off from the main body.

The chopper ferrying Narok Governor Samuel Tunai moments after take off and when it crash-landed.

Gross is the head of the Rapid Response Unit at Mara Elephant Project and the chopper with “Mara Trust” writings belongs to the Karen Blixen Camp Trust.

The aircraft is used for wildlife conservation activities at the Maasai Mara.

The pilot often uses the chopper to drive away elephants whenever they invade human settlements.

